Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.5% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.57. 88,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,801. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $182.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

