Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,707. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56.

