Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,805,000 after acquiring an additional 246,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.09. The company had a trading volume of 227,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.60. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $325.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

