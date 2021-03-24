Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $67,269,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Corning by 2,112.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,032,000 after buying an additional 584,337 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. 80,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,090. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.