Davis Capital Partners LLC Has $25.36 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial comprises 1.7% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.14% of Axos Financial worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AX. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 4,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,381. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $54.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

