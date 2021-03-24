Deep Basin Capital LP Takes $26.17 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Deep Basin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,059,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,171,000. EQT accounts for approximately 3.5% of Deep Basin Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

EQT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,799. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.