DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Down 3.9%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.19 ($7.28) and last traded at €6.23 ($7.32). 535,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.48 ($7.62).

The company has a market cap of $752.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.29.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

