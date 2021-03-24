Digitex City 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex City token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00023772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00048841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.29 or 0.00618417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023892 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

