DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Announces Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of DOYU stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $20.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

