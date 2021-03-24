EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00470944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00057758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00165398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.24 or 0.00798722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00074902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

