Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 170.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $290.54. 328,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,880,027. The company has a market capitalization of $827.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.42 and its 200 day moving average is $269.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total value of $16,211,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,329,317 shares of company stock valued at $354,528,057. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

