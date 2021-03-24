First National Bank of South Miami Sells 805 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,970 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,299,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,980,000 after acquiring an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 79,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.36. 118,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,985,626. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

