Fusible (FUSII) Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. Fusible has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $55,342.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00007153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00460197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00057309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00168332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.31 or 0.00772398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00074845 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

