Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up approximately 3.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $301.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.05 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.