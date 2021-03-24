General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,876,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,000,599 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.78% of General Electric worth $7,364,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,854,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 405,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 86,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 1,082,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,283,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

