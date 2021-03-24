Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

GDEN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 143,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $710.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 239,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

