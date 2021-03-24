Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $38.53 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $38,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $652.89. 32,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,293. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $396.52 and a one year high of $681.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $617.59 and a 200-day moving average of $629.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.67.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

