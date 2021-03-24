Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $372,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 6.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

Shares of MTB opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average is $124.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

