Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Down to $36.12

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.12, but opened at $34.87. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 15 shares.

HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $10,326,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.