HGC Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.20 Million in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,902,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,365,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Landcadia Holdings III stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,330. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

