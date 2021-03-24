HGC Investment Management Inc. Invests $8.94 Million in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 824,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,918,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,450,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,875,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,663,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,661,000.

Lefteris Acquisition stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 16,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

