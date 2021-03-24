Hill City Capital LP Purchases Shares of 330,000 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 330,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000. Triumph Group comprises 2.2% of Hill City Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,476 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 698,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 17,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,059. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $974.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

