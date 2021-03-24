Hill City Capital LP Takes $41.08 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 544,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,083,000. Dycom Industries comprises about 22.3% of Hill City Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hill City Capital LP owned approximately 1.70% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of DY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.65. 5,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,647. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

