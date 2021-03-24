Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.99% of Hilton Worldwide worth $306,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT stock opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $128.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.27.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.