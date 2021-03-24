Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $128.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.27.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

