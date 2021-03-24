Huobi Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $724.96 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $12.62 or 0.00023807 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $724.96 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00021453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00047499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00611754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00064442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00028178 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

