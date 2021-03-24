IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. 908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.08.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.