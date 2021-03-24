Insider Buying: Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Acquires 495,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) insider John Wylie purchased 495,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$485,595.00 ($346,853.57).

About Humm Group

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through four segments: Buy Now Pay Later, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial Leasing. The company offers consumer revolving finance, commercial Leasing, and SME financing service.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Humm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit