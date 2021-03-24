Insider Buying: Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Acquires 495,000 Shares of Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) insider John Wylie purchased 495,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$485,595.00 ($346,853.57).

About Humm Group

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through four segments: Buy Now Pay Later, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial Leasing. The company offers consumer revolving finance, commercial Leasing, and SME financing service.

