Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells 4,754 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $266,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96.

MC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. 311,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,846. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after buying an additional 300,575 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,011,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,549,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

