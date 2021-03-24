Insider Selling: Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Director Sells 13,512,582 Shares of Stock

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SHC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,488. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $409,000.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

