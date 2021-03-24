Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0267 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $74,079.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00021453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00047499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00611754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00064442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023807 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,305,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.