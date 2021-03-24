Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.20. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 216,640 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

About Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

