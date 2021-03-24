iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLTA. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $124,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $59.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.