iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLTA. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $59.53.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit