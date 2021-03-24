iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is BCJ Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 212.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 951,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646,246 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 8.5% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 175,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,827,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 99,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190,081 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

