iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $107.39. 193,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

