Jefferies Financial Group Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $27.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,345. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $425,513.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

