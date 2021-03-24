Jefferies Group LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,194,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

