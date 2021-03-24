Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43. 6,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 2,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

