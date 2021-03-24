Junto Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 807,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,934,000. V.F. comprises about 2.2% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of V.F. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.29. 15,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,546. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

