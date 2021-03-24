Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.40. 7,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.79. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

