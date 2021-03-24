Kuverit Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $938,981.42 and approximately $3,651.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuverit has traded up 183.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.59 or 0.00608259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00064172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00023688 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,282,348 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

