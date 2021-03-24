Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Trading 16.9% Higher

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF)’s stock price traded up 16.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. 109,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 541,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

