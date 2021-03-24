Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,260 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 711,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 333,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,684,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.