Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 617,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,149,494. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.