Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $674,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.