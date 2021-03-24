Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.30. 1,372,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,579,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $99.93 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

