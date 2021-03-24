Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report sales of $87.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.40 million. Lantheus reported sales of $90.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $389.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $471.68 million, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $472.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 862,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 250.28 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $96,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $41,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $13,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lantheus by 2,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 826,082 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 797,633 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 646,803 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

