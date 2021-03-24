Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Announces Earnings Results

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $41,248.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,309. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

