Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Reaches $538.52 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00008063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $538.52 million and $101.75 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00020417 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00013652 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,536,271 coins and its circulating supply is 127,601,033 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

