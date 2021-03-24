Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,000. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.4% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,885 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,905,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.10. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.29 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

